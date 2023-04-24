COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Colleton County motorcycle crash that left a man severely injured.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews, the crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

CCFR said that the man was driving southbound on Mount Carmel Road when he lost control going around a 90-degree curve.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and was thrown 30 feet from the motorcycle.

CCFR said that he sustained “multiple traumatic injuries and a head injury.”

Crews tried to treat him on scene, but “his condition deteriorated within a short time, so a medical helicopter was requested.”

The man was taken to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center for treatment.