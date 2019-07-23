Man transported to the hospital following crash on Bells Highway

Breaking News
Colleton County Fire-Rescue

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Colleton County say a man was transported to Colleton County Medical Center following a head-on collision on Bells Highway.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just west of Confederate Highway Saturday afternoon.

One vehicle crossed the center line and struck the other, causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was not injured; however, the driver of the GMC pick-up was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours assisting with traffic control. Bells Highway was closed in the area of the accident for about two hours.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

