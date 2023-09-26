WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly August 15 shooting has been taken into custody, according to the Walterboro Police Department.

Marvis Williams was arrested without incident on Sunday and is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center.

Officers with the Walterboro Police Department responded to a shooting at the Barrel House Grille on Robertson Avenue during the night of August 15, 2023.

A female victim, Mia Tabb, 27, was initially taken to Colleton Medical Center before being transferred to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston where she died.

Investigators used video surveillance to identify and obtain arrest warrants on Williams and Tamika Carter – a former Hampton County deputy – who surrendered to law enforcement in late August.

Both Williams and Carter are charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.