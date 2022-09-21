COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who pointed a gun at Walterboro police officers while running from a traffic stop last November is facing several state charges.

Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a driver at the intersection of Green Pond Highway and Gervais Street during the evening of November 24, 2021 – during which affidavits show the suspect, 28-year-old Rockell Jermaine Cummings, ran from officers with a concealed handgun.

According to documents, an officer stated that while Cummings was running, he pointed the gun in their direction. It was recovered a short distance from where he was last seen when authorities ordered him to drop the weapon and engaged Cummings with gunfire.

The gun was reported stolen later that month, affidavits show.

Cummings was identified by forensic evidence collected at the scene and in the vehicle. He was arrested on Tuesday and faces charges of possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Walterboro Police Chief Wade Marvin requested SLED to investigate the officer-involved shooting and traffic stop on November 24.