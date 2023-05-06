COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a man’s arm was amputated after he was left trapped under a trailer Friday in Colleton County.

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a person walked into the fire department Friday afternoon and reported a man trapped under a log trailer.

Crews arrived at the scene along Hope Lane just after 1 p.m. to find an adult male with his arm crushed under a flatbed semi-trailer.

The man had been working on the trailer when it shifted and fell on him.

Firefighter-Paramedics worked to control the bleeding as crews cribbed the trailer in place and used airbags to lift the trailer off of the man.

He received a partial amputation and was transferred via helicopter to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.