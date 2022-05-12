COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A consumer products manufacturer will establish operations in Walterboro.

Trison Wells, a full-service contract manufacturing company that specializes in liquid filling for household, personal and beauty care products, will invest $1.2 million and create more than 30 jobs in the county.

The company offers products to meet customers’ specific needs by leveraging the know-how of its team and state-of-the-art equipment.

“Trison Wells’ Colleton County facility will expand the company’s manufacturing operations and accommodate growth to meet increasing demand,” said Gov. McMaster’s office.

“Colleton County welcomes Trison Wells and we appreciate the 35 jobs and capital investment made at their facility in Walterboro. Every good job created provides a brighter opportunity for a family in our area, and Colleton County will continue to offer a pro-business environment to encourage and support businesses like Trison Wells in our county,” said Colleton County Council Chairman Steve Murdaugh.

Operations at the new facility in Walterboro are set to begin in June. Those interested in joining the team should click here.