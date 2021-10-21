Mask mandate remains in place for Colleton County School District, board decides

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District’s Board of Trustees voted to extend its mask mandate policy during a meeting Tuesday.

District officials say the policy will remain in place while the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control’s ‘COVID-19 Two Week Cumulative Incident Rate’ for Colleton County is considered ‘high’ or ‘moderate.’

According to Sean Gruber, a district spokesman, the policy requires all students, staff and visitors to Colleton County School District facilities wear a protective face covering while on district properties and while using district transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

The policy was adopted to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in CCSD facilities and was created following guidelines released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave has been monitoring the county’s incidence rating and will continue reporting that information to the school board on a monthly basis.

“Our goal is to keep our students and staff safe while providing a high-quality learning environment. Our students are able to come to school, remain in school and learn due to a decrease in cases,” Dr. Cave said. “This success is partly due to our safety protocols that include our face-covering policy. I am grateful for my Board of Trustees and their leadership and support while we continue to educate the students of our district while placing their safety as priority.”

Dr. Cave will offer recommendations on whether to extend the mask mandate, or end it, to the board. At that point, the school board may consider implementing further action.