Mattress manufacturing company to establish operations in Walterboro, will create 50 new jobs

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mattress manufacturing company announced Wednesday plans to establish operations in Colleton County.

The more than $1.9 million investment would bring 50 new jobs to the area.

APEX Mattress Manufacturing Inc., which produces mattresses for retail stores and e-commerce businesses, will be located on Thunderbolt Drive in Walterboro when its new facility opens next year.

“South Carolina continues to drive in economic growth across our state and specifically in our rural communities. I congratulate APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc. on their new facility in Colleton County, and I look forward to watching their impact grow in the Palmetto State,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

“This is another win for Colleton County! We are excited that APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc. has decided to locate in Walterboro and look forward to forming a partnership with their management team to ensure that they have what is needed to be successful,” said Colleton County Council Chair Steve Murdaugh. “I am excited to see the finished product they are manufacturing. Thank you for bringing jobs to our region.”

The new facility will be the company’s first manufacturing operation.

APEX Mattress Manufacturing president Jack Hung said that a comprehensive strategic planning and study found that South Carolina offered the best climate for new business, and Colleton County offered the best location for being close to both the Charleston and Savannah ports.

“APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc. is delighted to announce the presence of our first U.S. mattress manufacturing facility in Walterboro, South Carolina,” he said. “Thank you, South Carolina, for offering the business-friendly environment and warm welcome!” It’s expected to be operational by January 22. Those interested in applying to work for the company can email jackhung@jonaglobal.com.