Member of “violent Walterboro gang” sentenced to over 23 years in prison

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A Walterboro man was sentenced Wednesday to over 23 years in prison for firearms charges, according to U.S. District Attorney for South Carolina, Corey Ellis.

Quentin John Fishburne (40) was sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison followed by three years of court-ordered supervision after a jury convicted him of multiple firearms charges, “including two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to make false statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm.”

According to Ellis’s office, a loaded .40 caliber pistol was discovered under Fishburne’s seat during a 2018 traffic stop. He was on “federal supervision following a 2017 conviction for aiding and abetting attempted murder in aid of racketeering” that resulted from a 2015 shooting in Colleton County.

The 2015 shooting involved “members and associates of a violent Walterboro gang.” There was a fight about an illegal street race that resulted in an attempted robbery and two men being shot. Fishburne said that he was an associate of the gang and that he drove another gang member from the scene.

The gun found under Fishburne’s seat matched ballistics from the 2015 shooting.

Previously, Fishburne was arrested for leading Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase “while he and his passenger brandished handguns at the pursuing officer.”

When Fishburne was 14, he killed his 18-year-old cousin over a dice game, which landed him in a Georgia prison for 10 years.