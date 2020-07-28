Missing Colleton County teens found safe

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced on Monday night that the two missing teens from Colleton County have been found safe.

Rhiannon Smith (13) and Hannah Carter (15) were reported missing over the weekend.

CCSO says that the investigation is still ongoing, so they are not releasing further information.

We will continue following this developing story.

