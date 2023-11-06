COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home, two campers, and multiple vehicles were destroyed during a Sunday night fire near Cottageville.

Colleton County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire at a property off Lotus Court just north of Cottageville shortly after 9:00 p.m.

A neighbor told 9-1-1 that they heard an explosion and could see flames through the woods, Fire Rescue said.

Crews arrived to find a single-wide mobile home, two campers, and four vehicles on fire.

“Firefighter-paramedics deployed multiple handlines and used the deck gun on Engine 9 to combat the fires. Tenders supplied water for the firefighting effort on the small one-lane dirt road,” said fire rescue officials.

The fires were brought under control in less than 30 minutes; however, crews remained on the scene performing overhaul for about five hours.

No one was at home when the fire began, and no injuries were reported.