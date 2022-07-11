COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials believe a window air conditioning unit sparked a Saturday evening fire that damaged a mobile home in Colleton County.

It happened along Augusta Highway in the Maple Cane community around 8:00 p.m.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said a neighbor saw the fire in a window on the east side of the single-wide mobile home and began spraying water on the fire from a garden hose.

“This helped stop the spread of the fire,” officials said. “The fire appears to have started in a window air conditioning unit and spread to the room.”

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the home – they said the fire was mostly confined to a bedroom. “The remainder of the home received smoke and heat damage. The bedroom received substantial fire damage,” officials said.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, no one was home at the time of the fire.