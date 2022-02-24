WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A brush fire quickly spread to a nearby property, burning woods and destroying a mobile home in the Walterboro area.

Neighbors who live on Cedar Creek Road told Colleton County Fire Rescue crews that they saw smoke and heard an explosion just before noon Wednesday.

While looking for the source, they found woods and a residence – which was located down a long driveway – on fire.

Fire crews arrived to find the home had already collapsed. An approximately one-acre grass and woods fire and two cars were also on fire.

A 150-gallon liquefied petroleum gas tank was venting, sending flames 15-feet into the air, according to fire rescue officials.

“The structure was actually two single-wide mobile homes that were placed together to form a doublewide and had a secondary roof installed over both structures,” fire crews said. “The roof had collapsed, so firefighters had to remove both metal roofs to reach the burning materials underneath.”

Fire crews worked for about 30 minutes to contain the fires and stayed on-site performing overhaul for two hours.

“Neighbors reported someone had been burning brush earlier in the day. It appeared the brush fire burned through a small field to the mobile home and vehicles,” officials said.

A nearby single-family residence was not damaged.