Mobile home destroyed during early morning electrical fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home was destroyed during an early morning fire in the Springtown Community of Colleton County.

A motorist who passed the fire called 9-1-1 just before 2:00 a.m. saying there were flames coming out of all the windows of a home on Augusta Highway.

Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue arrived to find the doublewide mobile home was about 90% involved.

“Engine 26 used a deck gun to knock down the bulk of the flames, while other Firefighter-Paramedics deployed multiple handlines to extinguish the remaining fire,” officials said.

Crews worked for about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control and remained on scene for three hours performing an overhaul.

Officials say the residents were out of town when the fire happened. They say it appears to have been electrical in nature and started near the center of the home.

No injuries were reported.