COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home in Colleton County was severely damaged Thursday morning in a fire.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR), a passerby called shortly before 8:00 a.m. to report smoke and flames coming from a home on Tanner Lane. Crews arrived minutes later and began an attack.

Via CCFR

Two handlines were deployed to fight flames from the outside, then crews entered the building to continue putting out the fire.

CCFR said that “the interior received substantial damage and a portion of the roof was burned away.”

Crews were on scene for three hours working to extinguish the fire and gather evidence.

The home was vacant, but still had power. Investigators believe that the fire started in an electrical outlet near the front of the home, then spread throughout.

No injuries were reported.