COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home and U-Haul truck were both ripped open during a collision that happened Tuesday afternoon along I-95 southbound.

The mobile home was being transported along the interstate when the vehicle experienced an issue with its axel, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue officials.

While stopped in the breakdown lane, the driver of the truck and the driver of an escort vehicle crawled under the mobile home to make necessary repairs. But while working on the axel, the mobile home was struck by a full-loaded U-Haul box van.

Fire-rescue officials said the impact ripped approximately two feet off the mobile home and tore the side off the U-Haul truck, spilling its contents onto the interstate.

Debris and items from inside the truck were scattered across all southbound lanes and a portion of the median. “Several other vehicles struck the debris and received damage to their cars,” officials said.

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Emergency crews used shovels and fire rakes to clear one lane of debris to open one travel lane of I-95. They said the debris covered about 1/8 of a mile.

No one was injured during the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police are investigating the collision.