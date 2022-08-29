COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A hearing will be held Monday morning on motions in the Alex Murdaugh case involving the deaths of two family members.

A Grand Jury in Colleton County last month indicted Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife and son, Paul and Margaret. But his attorneys – who maintained his innocence – demanded to see evidence that led to the decision.

Attorney Dick Harpootlain admitted in a motion filed last week that investigators found audio and video recordings from the day of the killings on the family’s Colleton County property.

After charges were announced against Murdaugh in the killings, Harpootlian said prosecutors failed to hand over evidence within a deadline that called on them to deliver evidence against their client which they said was required by law.

Judge Clifton Newman is expected to hear Murdaugh’s motion to compel evidence from the state and the state’s motion to unseal search warrants.

Murdaugh’s legal team, subpoenaed agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) last week, including agents Ryan Kelly, Charles Ghent, David Owen, and Ryan Neill. The agency confirmed to News 2 that it had received those subpoenas and that they were being reviewed.

It’s not clear if those subpoenas will play a role in Monday’s hearing.