COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A storage building in Colleton County was destroyed in a Sunday morning fire.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to Marble Lane and found a wood frame building fully involved in a blaze.

Multiple hoses were deployed by crews to extinguish the fire, which was also located behind a mobile home.

“The entire building and the contents were destroyed,” after crews were on the scene for two hours, officials said.

The mobile home suffered no damage in the incident.