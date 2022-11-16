COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and her 10-year-old child were seriously hurt in a crash in the Cottageville area Saturday, according to fire-rescue officials.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Cottageville Highway/US-17A Saturday morning.

Officials said a Nissan Versa was headed southbound when the vehicle veered left of center and struck a ditch then a driveway culvert.

“The small car became airborne and received heavy damage,” CCFR said.

A mother and her child were occupants of the vehicle and they both suffered multiple injuries in the crash.

The child and mother were both transported to MUSC hospitals in Charleston.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.