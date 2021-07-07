Motorcyclist critically injured during crash in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A 28-year-old Walterboro man was critically injured Tuesday when his motorcycle collided with an SUV.

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Jefferies Highway when it struck the side of an SUV near the intersection of Academy Road, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue.

Fire-Rescue officials say the driver, who was wearing a helmet, suffered multiple traumatic injuries.

“Firefighter-Paramedics transported the man emergent to the helipad at Colleton Medical Center,” officials said. “Advanced airway techniques were required to secure his airway and maintain his breathing.”

The patient was airlifted to the trauma center at the Medical University of South Carolina for further treatment. He was listed in critical condition at last check.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Officials say the driver of the SUV was not injured.