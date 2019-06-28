Motorcyclist dies in crash on Charleston Highway Thursday afternoon

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 28-year-old man died from multiple traumatic injuries Thursday after his motorcycle collided head-on with another vehicle.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened in the 5400 block of Charleston Highway just before five o’clock Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses said the motorcycle, which was traveling east bound, crossed the center line and struck a Honda that was driving in the opposite direction and exploded into a fire ball on impact.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the motorcycle driver was ejected into the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda received heavy damage with the front passenger suffering minor injuries. The driver was treated at the scene by EMS before being transported to Colleton Medical Center.

Both lanes of Charleston Hwy were blocked due to the collision.







Photos courtesy: Colleton County Fire-Rescue