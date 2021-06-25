Motorcyclist seriously injured following head-on crash Thursday in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was severely injured after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle head-on Thursday in Colleton County.

Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue say the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Sidneys Road near the Pak-a-Sak store.

They say a Honda motorcycle was traveling southbound when it struck a northbound Chevy Impala.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was knocked unconscious and suffered multiple traumatic injuries.

He regained consciousness at the scene and was treated by firefighter-paramedics. He was eventually airlifted to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

Sidneys Road was blocked for almost an hour.