COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash Tuesday morning caused a fuel spillage and major traffic disruptions on Interstate 95 in Colleton County.

Multiple agencies including Colleton County Fire-Rescue, Dorchester County Fire-Rescue, and Dorchester County EMS responded to the crash around 12:10 a.m.

A motorhome was headed collided with a tractor-trailer, causing debris to spread across the highway, Colleton County Fire-Rescue said.

The motorhome was also turned sideways on the interstate as diesel fuel covered the road.

The vehicle was heavily damaged and multiple injuries were reported with several over vehicles on both shoulders.

Traffic in the southbound lanes was backed up for several miles.

Injuries were treated by Dorchester County EMS.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.