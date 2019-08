COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck that happened Wednesday evening in Colleton County.

According to officials, an SUV ran off Highway 21 near Smoaks just after 6:00 p.m.

The driver lost control and the SUV flipped, killing the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt.

The name of that driver has not yet been released.