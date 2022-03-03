COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR) crews on Wednesday responded to two outside fires that spread to surrounding buildings and cars.

Bent Gate Lane fire via CCFR

Bent Gate Lane fire via CCFR

Bent Gate Lane fire via CCFR

Bent Gate Lane fire via CCFR

According to CCFR, the first call came in around 3:40 p.m., when a caller reported a woods fire spreading to nearby structures on the 400 block of Bent Gate Lane.

Once crews arrived, they found about five acres of woods on fire “as well as a fully involved passenger car, a fully involved 12×12 storage building, and a singlewide mobile home trailer that was approximately 30% involved.”

The fire was moving quickly and threatening other homes in the area, so crews requested assistance from the Forestry Commission. Crews cut fire lines and were able to get the fire under control.

Hughes Drive fire via CCFR

Hughes Drive fire via CCFR

Hughes Drive fire via CCFR

Hughes Drive fire via CCFR

Minutes later at 4:04 p.m., a grass/woods fire was dispatched near the 2900 block of Hughes Drive. Crews arrived to find a three-acre fire that had spread to two storage buildings and a camper.

CCFR said that several nearby homes were threatened, and one mobile home received “radiant heat damage” that melted the vinyl siding.

The Forestry Commission tractor was brought in from the Bent Gate Lane fire to cut fire lines.

Crews learned that the fire was reportedly started by two children playing with a lighter.

According to CCFR, over 12 structures have been damaged by outside fires in Colleton County over the past two weeks. Dry conditions and heavy winds this time of year permit fires to spread quickly across large areas.