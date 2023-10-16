COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A sprawling Colleton County property that once belonged to convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh is up for sale once again.

Murdaugh’s wife and youngest son, Margaret and Paul, were found shot to death near dog kennels at the Moselle property on the night of June 7, 2021. Alex was later found guilty of the killings and given two consecutive life sentences following a lengthy trial in early March 2023.

The home was previously sold to two buyers back in late March for more than $2.6 million, according to documents.

An online listing for the home now shows it listed at $1,950,000; however, any mention of the dog kennels or shed where the June 2021 killings took place was not present on the listing.

“The Moselle Estate House is located in Northwest Colleton County and is comprised of 21.21+/- surrounding acres. The landscape consists of upland open fields and a mature old-growth hardwood forest as a backdrop. This property is secluded in nature and remains quiet and private. The Moselle Estate House is a unique property that has the capacity to offer a buyer many potential uses such as a family residence or compound, equestrian pursuits, hobby farm, or just a weekend retreat destination,” a description read.

The 5,275 square-foot home includes four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, front and back porch, a grand staircase, and a large kitchen.