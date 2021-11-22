Neighbor saves sleeping man from Sunday morning fire in Round O

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A sleeping man was rescued from a burning home early Sunday morning in Round O.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the man was sleeping inside his home on Rowe Lane around 5:25 a.m. when a neighbor woke him up, saying the building was on fire.

When crews arrived, they said the building was fully involved and that the small building had already partially collapsed. They also said the fire had spread to nearby materials next to the building.

Crews had to extend the water hose about 200 feet into the woods to reach the burning home. They remained on scene for about an hour and a half performing overhaul.

The neighbor received burns to his feet and was taken to Colleton Medical Center for treatment.

Firefighters said the fire appears to have started near a wood-burning stove. They said the man lost all his belongings. He is being assisted by the Red Cross.