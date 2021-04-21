New head football coach named at Colleton County High School

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District announced on Wednesday its next head football coach, Kristopher Howell.

It comes after Colleton County High School head football coach Coby Peeler announced his resignation in February.

District leaders say they received 50 applications for the position and eventually narrowed it down to 11 candidates.

First round interviews were held with the 11 selected candidates on March 30 and 31, with nine individuals ranging from district employees to community members serving on the interview panel.

After this detailed interview process, the top five candidates were selected to move forward to the second-round interviews/Q&A.

Kristopher Howell, Adam Kinloch and Michael Rentz were selected as the final three candidates for the head football coach position. Howell, Kinloch and Rentz met one on one with John Tindal, interim Superintendent of CCSD, for their final interviews April 14.

The district said Howell has over 20 years of athletic coaching experiencing – working as an assistant football coach, offensive coordinator, head strength and conditioning coach, and head wrestling coach.