COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- No decision was made Tuesday on the future employment of Colleton County School District Superintendent, Dr. Vallerie Cave.

According to the district’s website, an agenda item for the regular board meeting showed members planned to discuss and vote on a termination option for the district’s contract with Dr. Cave.

But, after more than two hours in an executive session, the school board took no action related to her contract.

Prior to the meeting, community leaders from the Coalition for a Better Colleton and the Ministerial Alliance Plan held a press conference to show their support for the superintendent.

“How is it that now we can come about to fire a lady that has now had an impeccable performance review just a few weeks ago, but yet we’re still wanting to fire her,” Hiram Davis, Chairman of the Coalition for a Better Colleton said.

Dr. Cave became the county’s top educator in July 2021 after the school board voted unanimously to hire her in May of the same year.

This story is developing.