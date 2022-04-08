CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) Charleston on Friday confirmed that tornados touched down earlier this week in Hampton and Colleton Counties.

An EF0 tornado moving at 82mph touched down around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in Hampton County. The tornado “touched down just west of Pepper Street then moved northeast across U.S. 278,” ending in an “open field just east of the intersection of Papas and Mill Pond Road.” Some trees were snapped/uprooted, some utility trailers were overturned, and a small grain bin was thrown.

On Wednesday evening just before 11:00 p.m., Storm Team 2 VIPIR Radar picked up a rotation signature in Colleton County. Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler pinpointed an area near Alisin Lane as the likely point of impact. A tornado warning was issued and News 2 remained in wall to wall coverage throughout the newscast.

The NWS confirmed that rotation was in fact an EF0 tornado moving at 75mph that began just west of Alisin Lane. The tornado “moved eastward across a wooded area before moving across Sandy Springs Circle,” ending in a wooded area.

Colleton County Fire Rescue shared photos from Sandy Springs Circle of downed trees and damaged homes.

According to Colleton Fire Rescue, “trees were reported to have blocked roads in the Moselle Community and Smoak Road near Walterboro. No injuries were reported and there were 374 power outages.”