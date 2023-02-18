WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Colleton County are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a Walterboro Waffle House early Saturday morning.
According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a reported shooting at a Waffle House on Bells Highway at 1:40 a.m.
Initial calls reported two people had been shot.
Officers arrived to find an adult male lying near the doorway inside the restaurant.
CCFR reported that the victim received multiple wounds and was not breathing. Crews performed live-saving measures and transported the man to Colleton Medical Center.
The victim succumbed to his injuries.
The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the incident.