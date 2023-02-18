WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Colleton County are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a Walterboro Waffle House early Saturday morning.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a reported shooting at a Waffle House on Bells Highway at 1:40 a.m.

Initial calls reported two people had been shot.

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Officers arrived to find an adult male lying near the doorway inside the restaurant.

CCFR reported that the victim received multiple wounds and was not breathing. Crews performed live-saving measures and transported the man to Colleton Medical Center.

The victim succumbed to his injuries.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the incident.