COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews said a man died in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon along Augusta Highway.

Crews responded to the crash with witnesses saying the Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the road and flipped “several times,” just before 4 p.m.

The man was found near the vehicle, unresponsive, before crews attempted to resuscitate him.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

He was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Crews said that two other men were treated at the scene and denied being taken to a hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.