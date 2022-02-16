Officials: 1 home destroyed, 2 damaged in Colleton County brush fire

Two mobile homes were damaged, another was destroyed in brush fire caused by dumped ashes | Via CCFR

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials in Colleton County said a homeowner’s dumped ashes fueled a brush fire Tuesday afternoon that destroyed one home and damaged two others.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to Drew Hill Court around 1:30 p.m.

The fire started after a homeowner dumped ashes from a fireplace onto a pile in a yard, which fire rescue officials say ignited dry grass and spread throughout the yard causing damage to their double-wide mobile home.

The double-wide suffered minor structural damage.

Damaged double-wide mobile home | Via CCFR

Damaged double-wide mobile home next to a destroyed single-wide | Via CCFR

A single-wide mobile home near the double-wide and another single-wide caught on fire as well – the homeowner called 911 after hearing noise and noticing the single-wide involved in the fire.

“Engine 36 and Tender 36 arrived quickly, finding the single-wide fully involved and fire around one end of the double-wide,” officials said. “Firefighters deployed multiple hand lines, first protecting the double-wide and then working to extinguish the single-wide.”

Additional hand lines were deployed when the other single-wide mobile home with a metal exterior began burning from the emitted heat when the wooden studs inside the walls were ignited.

Crews were able to save the second single-wide when they removed some of the siding to extinguish the fire.

Saved single-wide home | Via CCFR

The single-wide in between the two other homes was completely destroyed.

Completely destroyed single-wide home | Via CCFR

Completely destroyed single-wide home | Via CCFR

Units were on scene for three hours. No injuries were reported.