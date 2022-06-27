COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Highway troopers are investigating a head-on crash that injured two motorists Sunday morning in Colleton County, according to officials.

Two vehicles, both traveling in opposite directions, crashed head-on along Cottageville Highway, just after midnight Sunday.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a Ford pickup truck headed northbound on the highway veered left of center and hit a Nissan Maxima, head-on, traveling south.

The crash pushed the Nissan into a ditch, trapping the driver inside. The Ford pickup truck rolled over, causing both lanes of the highway to be blocked.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The trapped driver suffered “multiple traumatic injuries,” CCFR officials said. The driver of the ford had injuries that were non-life-threatening.

Fire-rescue crews extracted the woman from the wrecked vehicle and she was flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Colleton County Medical Center.

Officials said that Cottageville Highway was closed for over an hour for debris overhaul.

An investigation into the crash is underway by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.