Officials answer citizen questions during Colleton County’s coronavirus Q&A livestream

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple government agencies across Colleton County participated in a livestream to answer questions from the community about the coronavirus.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were only 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, but DHEC suspects there may be as many as 113 cases.

Despite the Governor’s statewide work or home order, there is no curfew in place restricting what times a person can be out to do activities like exercise or pick up essential items from the grocery store or even visit family members.

You may have seen news from other areas of the state where leaders have enacted curfews, like the City of Orangeburg and Columbia. But that has not yet happened in Colleton County, nor are there any discussions at this time.

One-by-one, questions submitted by county residents were read aloud during a special live stream, and officials from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, fire department and the Town of Walterboro took the time to answer them.

You can watch the special live stream and listen to the questions and answers in the video below.