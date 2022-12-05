COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating Monday evening after a home explosion in Smoaks.

Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. Monday.

Residents living as far as 15 miles away reported their homes shaking around the time of the explosion.

Via CCFR

CCFR believes the incident may have been the result of a propane explosion, but the investigation is ongoing.

Crews had the structure fire, which resulted from the explosion, under control as of 9:10 p.m., but remained on scene.

The public is asked to avoid Community Avenue near Flash Lane and Strawberry Farm Road, which will be closed until further notice due to a “large debris field.”

Remnants of the home could be seen scattered across the street and hanging from nearby fences and telephone wires.

News 2 has crews en route to the scene.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.