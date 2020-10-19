Officials investigating suspicious fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday night in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday evening in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, 911 received several reports of a fully involved fire at a home in the 11500 block of Augusta Highway just before 11:00 p.m.

Crews arrived to find the residence nearly destroyed. They say the roof and most of the walls had already collapsed.

Firefighter-Paramedics deployed multiple handlines to combat the flames and had the bulk of the fire knocked down within 10 minutes. They remained on scene performing overhaul for three hours.

Officials say the fire was suspicious and is under investigation by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

Anyone with information related to the fire is urged to contact the SLED Arson Hotline at 1-800-922-7766, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211, or Fire-Rescue Headquarters at (843) 539-1960.