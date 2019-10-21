Officials investigating suspicious fire that destroyed home near Cottageville

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – SLED is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a mobile home in Colleton County early Saturday morning.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews were dispatched to a home on Gaines Circle near Cottageville after a neighbor called 911 stating they could see flames through the woods around 1:00 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

They believe the home had been burning undetected for some time and said most of the structure had already collapsed. A nearby camper also received minor damage.

Crews had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

No one was home when the fire occurred.

Fire investigators say the origin of the fire is suspicious in nature at this time. Sheriff’s Office and SLED investigators were called to with the fire investigation.

Anyone with information related to the cause of the fire are urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211, the SLED Arson Hotline at (800) 922-7766 or Fire-Rescue Headquarters at (843) 539-1960.