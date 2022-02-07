Officials: Man accidentally dropped burning paper which sparked brush fire near Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials in Colleton County said low humidity and high winds helped to fuel a brush fire Sunday afternoon.

Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to the call off Pellum Road just before 3:30 p.m.

The fire started after a man accidentally dropped a burning piece of paper, which fire rescue officials said ignited the brush and quickly spread throughout a nearby field and posed a risk to several structures in the area.

“Engine 1 arrived to find the rapidly spreading fire and requested two additional stations and units from the Forestry Commission,” officials said. “Engine 1 worked the fire from a driveway north of the fire, while Engine 26 positioned south of the fire.”

The Forestry Commission used two tractors to plow a fire break around the perimeter of the fire while crews worked to get the fire under control.

Units were on scene for several hours. There were no reports of injuries.

