Man shot in Colleton County; bullet shatters pocket knife, deflects round

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who said he was shot in the leg over the weekend suffered only minor injuries after an object in his pocket deflected the bullet.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a 58-year-old man ran to a nearby residence on Highway 61 (Augusta Hwy) and said he had been shot in the leg.

He stated a person drove him to an area on Porcupine Lane where they then shot him. Authorities say he was able to run and seek help.

They said the bullet struck a pocket knife in his pants, shattering the knife, but deflected the round.

Fire-Rescue personnel found the man walking on Augusta Hwy about ¼ mile from the caller’s residence. He was treated at the scene, then transported in stable condition to Colleton Medical Center for evaluation.

Several sheriff’s deputies responded and searched the area. An investigation into the shooting is on-going.