Officials: Person found dead after house fire in Walterboro early Tuesday morning

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was found dead following a house fire in Walterboro early Tuesday morning.

Crews with Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to a residential fire in the 100 block of Ann Court just after 4:30 a.m.

Once at the scene, crews observed a single-story, wood frame home burning. As firefighters were stretching out fire hoses, part of the structure collapsed, officials said.

Neighbors told fire-rescue officials that the home was normally occupied, and that the occupant was unaccounted for when the fire was discovered.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a deceased victim was discovered after the fire was brought under control.

The house suffered substantial damage.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to investigate the fire, which is standard procedure for a fire fatality.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity at a later time.