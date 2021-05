WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) on Monday arrested Justin Cole Carroll (21) in connection to a Saturday night shooting.

According to WPD, police were dispatched to Forest Point Apartments on Saturday night following reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a female victim inside a silver sedan. The car appeared to have been hit multiple times by bullets.

Carroll is being charged with murder.