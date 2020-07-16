One arrested following multi-agency pursuit of stolen vehicle

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced on Thursday the arrest of Michael Donovan White.

According to CCSO, deputies were responding to a reported burglary in progress on the 7000 block of Augusta Highway around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they saw “a white male subject [White] leaving the residence in a dark in color SUV.” When deputies attempted a traffic stop, White fled.

Multiple agencies assisted in pursuing White, until he was apprehended in Allendale county.

According to CCSO, both the vehicle and license plates were stolen.

White is facing charges of failure to stop for blue lights, receiving stolen goods, and driving under suspicion.