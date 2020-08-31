One dead, 5 injured in two vehicle crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal collision that left one dead and 5 injured in Colleton County Sunday night.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the crash occurred 8:46 p.m. on Williams Rd. near Hope Ct. in Colleton County.

According to officials, a 2006 Chevy Uplander was traveling East on Williams Rd. when as 2015 Ford Focus traveling West on Williams Rd. crossed the center and struck the Chevy head on.

The driver of the Ford Focus was the only person in the vehicle and died at Trident Medical Center due to their injuries. There were 5 occupants in the Chevy Uplander.

The driver of the Chevy Uplander was transported to Trident Medical Center with serious injuries and the other four occupants were transported to Colleton Medical Center.

The driver of the Ford Focus was not wearing a seatbelt and all of the occupants of the van were wearing a seatbelt.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the deceased.