One dead after single-vehicle collision on I-95 near Walterboro

Colleton County News

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is reporting one person dead after a fatal collision early Wednesday morning in Walterboro.

According to SCHP, a 2007 Chevy Express Van was involved in a single-vehicle collision at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on I-95 SB near the 51 mile marker.

Officials say the van was traveling south on I-95 when it ran off the road to the left and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim.

