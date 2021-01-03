One dead after car hits firetruck on I-95 in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-95 Saturday night.

Troopers say a 2008 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-95 around 11:30 p.m. when it struck the rear of a fire truck that was assisting another vehicle in the median.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue say both vehicles received heavy damage and the Nissan caught fire. Engine 26 was still running, so firefighters engaged the pump and deployed one handline to extinguish the fire.

Crews worked to extract the driver of the Nissan from the vehicle using rescue tools.

The 42-year-old male victim suffered multiple traumatic injuries and died at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

No Fire-Rescue personnel were injured and the Engine prevented the vehicle from reaching the other accident victims and the wrecker crew.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.