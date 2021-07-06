One dead following Colleton County housefire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue on Tuesday announced the death of one person following a structure fire at a residence on the 21000 block of Bells Highway.

Crews arrived shortly after 11:00 a.m. and found “a singlewide mobile home that was well involved in fire,” with one person trapped inside. An extraction was performed immediately, but the victim had already died “as a result of exposure to the fire.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been requested to investigate, which is standard for fire deaths in Colleton County.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, but the home sustained significant damage.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Colleton County Coroner’s Office, and South Carolina Fire Marshall’s Office are also assisting in the investigation.