COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a fatal crash in Colleton County Thursday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the fatal collision took place on US-21 near Shiloh Loop at 9:30 p.m. Authorities say a 2002 Saturn sedan was traveling South on US-21 when the vehicle ran off the road to the left, overturned, and struck a tree.

The driver was the only occupant and died due to the fatal collision. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.