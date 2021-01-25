One dead following hit and run in Colleton County, officials searching for vehicle involved

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is looking for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run in Colleton County Sunday night.

According to officials, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Augusta Hwy in Colleton County when the vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian died as a result of the hit, officials say. The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene of the incident.

The SCHP continues to investigate the incident with help from the SC MAIT team.

This is a developing story as officials search to find information on the vehicle involved.