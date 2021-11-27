One dead following Saturday shooting in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Walterboro.

According to CCSO, one person was killed in a shooting near a Little Caesars pizza shop along North Jefferies Boulevard just before 4:00 p.m.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said a caller to 9-1-1 reported someone was down in the restaurant’s parking lot.

“A courageous off-duty nurse was at the location, ran to the victim, and began administering aid,” Fire-Rescue officials said.

No arrests or additional injuries are known at this time. An investigation is in progress.

Additional details are limited at this time.

Those with any information are asked to contact CCSO at (843) 549-2211.